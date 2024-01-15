Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged and face the possibility of a points deduction.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged with breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR). Both clubs face the possibility of a points deduction if they are found to have committed serious breaches of the rules.

The PSR are designed to ensure that clubs are financially sustainable and do not spend more money than they earn. The rules limit the amount of money that clubs can spend on transfers and wages, and they also require clubs to have positive net spend over a three-year period.

Everton were previously deducted 10 points in November for breaching the PSR. The club is currently appealing against the punishment.

Nottingham Forest have not been punished for breaches of the PSR before. However, the club is facing a potential points deduction if it is found to have committed serious breaches of the rules.

The Premier League will now investigate the charges against Everton and Nottingham Forest. If the clubs are found to have committed serious breaches of the PSR, they could be fined and/or deducted points.

The charges against Everton and Nottingham Forest are the latest in a series of breaches of the PSR by Premier League clubs. In recent years, several clubs have been fined and/or deducted points for breaching the rules.

The PSR are a complex set of rules, and it can be difficult for clubs to comply with them. However, it is important that clubs take the rules seriously, as breaches can have a serious impact on their financial stability and competitive position.