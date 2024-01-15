Home News and Interviews Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaching PL Profitability & Sustainability Rules 🚨

Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaching PL Profitability & Sustainability Rules 🚨

Everton and Nottingham Forest charged with breaching PL Profitability & Sustainability Rules 🚨
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Everton and Forest charged, Four PL clubs in for Phillips | The Transfer Show

Cancel

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged with breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #premierleague

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Tevez & Mancini’s Bust-Up | If He Doesn’t Come Back, We Don’t Win | EP 69

Tevez & Mancini’s Bust-Up | If He Doesn’t Come Back, We Don’t Win | EP 69

Next Video
Everton and Forest charged, Four PL clubs in for Phillips | The Transfer Show

Everton and Forest charged, Four PL clubs in for Phillips | The Transfer Show

Related videos

Top