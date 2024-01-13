Eric Diers first day at FC Bayern | Behind the scenes

We got up close and personal with Eric Dier on his first day at FC Bayern! Enjoy these exclusive impressions of getting to know his new colleagues, the tour of the grounds and more.
► Wanna see more of Musiala, Müller, Davies & Co.? Subscribe now and hit the bell 🔔: https://fc.bayern/YouTubeAbo
► ¿Quieres ver más de Musiala, Müller, Davies y cía? Suscríbete ahora y activa la campana 🔔: https://fc.bayern/YouTubeAbo
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbayern
Snapchat: https://fc.bayern/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive
FC Bayern Newsletter: https://fc.bayern/newsletter_youtube