EPIC Bake Off Challenge | Michail Antonio vs Vladimir Coufal ft Matty | West Ham United

West Ham United stars Michail Antonio and Vladimir Coufal swap football boots for oven gloves and aprons in a special edition bake off.

Hosted by West Ham fans @jaack and 2023 @britishbakeoff winner Matty Edgell, Antonio and Coufal battle it out to see whose culinary exploits come out on top.

Pupils from Cleves Primary School also got in on the action, assisting Matty in the judging of cakes.

This bake off contest was a ‘Green Football Weekend’ special – an initiative running from February 2nd to the 5th aimed at leveraging the power of football to combat climate change.

The purpose of Green Football Weekend is to encourage individuals to adopt more environmentally-friendly habits in their daily lives, so the players baked a meat-free, eco-friendly batch of chocolate cupcakes – coated in claret and blue icing!

00:00 Intro

00:51 Meeting Matty Edgell

04:10 Matty’s favourite West Ham moment

06:00 Bake Off: Michail Antonio vs Vladimir Coufal

11:00 Green Football Weekend

14:30 Final touches

16:00 The verdict

