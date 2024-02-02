English Football League Highlights on ITV – 4 Febuary 2024

Action from the day’s games in the Football League, including Huddersfield v Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich v Coventry and West Brom v Birmingham.

English Football League Highlights on ITV is a program that airs highlights of matches from the EFL Championship, League One, and League Two. It’s a great way to catch up on all the action from England’s lower leagues, especially if you don’t have time to watch all the games live.

Here’s what you need to know about the program:

When is it on? The program typically airs on Saturday evenings at 9pm on ITV4, with repeats on Saturday night and Sunday morning on ITV, and availability on demand on ITVX.

What does it cover? The program covers all the major talking points from the EFL, including goals, saves, red cards, and controversial decisions. They also feature interviews with players and managers.

Who presents it? The program is currently presented by Hugh Woozencroft and Jules Breach.

Where can I watch it? You can watch the program live on ITV4 or ITV, or you can catch up on it afterwards on ITVX. You can also find clips and highlights from the program on the ITV website and YouTube channel.

Here are some additional details about the program:

The program is a relatively new addition to ITV’s schedule, having launched in August 2022.

It has been well-received by critics and fans alike, with many praising its comprehensive coverage and insightful analysis.

If you’re a fan of English football, then English Football League Highlights on ITV is a must-watch program.