Eden Hazard World Exclusive: Chelsea Truths | Real Madrid Issues | Rejecting Ronaldo | Ep.11

🔵 In his first in-depth interview since his shock retirement last year, Eden Hazard opens up for the first time about his career. From snubbing Sir Alex Ferguson to what life was REALLY like at Chelsea.
🇧🇪 The Belgian magician also explains why Zinedine Zidane – and not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo – is the greatest footballer of all time, why he has no regrets over his time at Real Madrid and calls out Cristiano Ronaldo on his bold Saudi Pro League claim.
🪄This is Eden Hazard as you’ve never seen him before. Relaxed, Jovial. And honest.
00:00 Intro
04:42 Welcome Eden
08:08 Life in retirement
10:10 Chelsea v Real Madrid
14:04 His unique mindset
17:25 Real Madrid: the untold story
20:45 Playing under Zizou, José & Conte
27:39 ‘Thanks to Drogba’
33:49 Belgium’s Golden Generation
41:08 Why he couldn’t play under Pep
44:35 Arriving at Madrid ‘overweight’
49:35 His best ever team-mate
52:35 Dealing with criticism
1:00:00 Eden’s Ball Boy tale
1:02:10 Pressures of Madrid
1:04:48 Saudi Arabia offer
1:08:23 Zidane appreciation
1:11:50 Heirs to Ronaldo & Messi
1:16:57 Chelsea & Poch verdict
1:20:20 What’s next for Eden Hazard?
