Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Brentford DOWN LIONEL ROAD Ep3: Behind The Scenes vs Man City 🎬 | Access All Areas of a Premier League Match

DOWN LIONEL ROAD Ep3: Behind The Scenes vs Man City 🎬 | Access All Areas of a Premier League Match

DOWN LIONEL ROAD Ep3: Behind The Scenes vs Man City 🎬 | Access All Areas of a Premier League Match
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

CAGLIARI-LAZIO 1-3 | HIGHLIGHTS | Immobile writes his name in the history books! | Serie A 2023/24

Cancel

We take you behind the scenes at the Gtech Community Stadium before during and after the Monday Night Football match vs Manchester City. Access the dressing room and tunnel, and find out what goes on during a Premier League game.

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:
TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​
FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub
INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​
TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc
LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/

Previous Video
Future Stars Of Today & Bursting On The Scene | EP 80

Future Stars Of Today & Bursting On The Scene | EP 80

Next Video
CAGLIARI-LAZIO 1-3 | HIGHLIGHTS | Immobile writes his name in the history books! | Serie A 2023/24

CAGLIARI-LAZIO 1-3 | HIGHLIGHTS | Immobile writes his name in the history books! | Serie A 2023/24

Related videos

Top