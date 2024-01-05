Home News and Interviews Dont question my integrity | Ange Postecoglou responds to Eric Dier speculation

Ange Postecoglou insists Eric Dier’s absence from the Tottenham squad in their 1-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Friday was due to injury and not related to reports of a possible move to Bayern Munich.

