Done Deal: Tottenham have signed defender Radu Dragusin

Tottenham have signed defender Radu Dragusin in a £26.7m (€31m) deal from Genoa, subject to international clearance and a work permit.

Radu has arrived 🤍 We are delighted to announce the signing of Radu Dragusin from Serie A side Genoa, subject to international clearance and a work permit ✍️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 11, 2024

The Romania international has signed a contract with the Club which will run until 2030 and he will wear the number six shirt. Dragusin has worn the number 5 shirt at his previous clubs, but this number is currently worn by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg at Tottenham. Dragusin has also worn the number 25, 19, and 37 at previous clubs, but these numbers are all currently taken by other players at Tottenham.

The number 6 shirt is a significant number at Tottenham. It has been worn by some of the club’s most iconic defenders, including Ledley King, Jan Vertonghen, and Toby Alderweireld. Dragusin will be hoping to live up to the expectations of the number and become a key part of Tottenham’s defense for many years to come.

Radu Dragusin is talented defender who is expected to play a key role in Tottenham’s defense in the years to come.

Here are some of his key attributes:

Height: 1.91 meters

Power: physically strong

Technique: good technique

Aerial ability: good in the air

Game vision: good game vision

Experience: limited at a high level

Reaction speed: needs to work on reaction speed

Tottenham’s fans and coaches are excited about Radu Dragusin’s potential and are confident that he will be a valuable asset to the team.