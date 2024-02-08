David Gill Full Exclusive Interview: My Time As CEO At Manchester United | Ownership & Transfers

David Gill on his time as CEO at Manchester United! Dealing with players contracts, balancing the commercial and footballing side of the biggest club in the world, Manchester United! Today on FIVE we have a special episode as Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are joined by Ex Manchester United CEO David Gill! What does it take to be a great CEO at Manchester United! EX CEO David Gill gives you the insight on how he ran the club, top to bottom! How has Manchester United’s recruitment policy changed since David Gill and Sir Alex Ferguson passed on the torch! How can INEOS bring back Manchester United! Did David Gill ever get the famous Hair Dryer treatment from the boss, Sir Alex Ferguson! What drove Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill during their tenure at Manchester United! What were the leading factors that created an everlasting ambition to continued success and hunger!
0:00; – Intro
1:20; – David Gill’s feelings on his time at Man Utd
5:12;- How the commercial side of Man Utd affected the players & David Gill butting heads with figures at the club
13:35;- The process of deciding & completing transfers
19:44; – David Gill’s proudest moment whilst working at Man Utd
24:17; – Sir Alex Ferguson’s standout characteristics & him giving David Gill the hairdryer treatment
29:25; – Did Keane and Beckham both have to go
31:57;- Rio Ferdinand’s drugs ban and how it was dealt with
36:00; – First impressions on Ronaldo and the struggle to keep him
39:40; – The transfer of Robin van Persie & transfers that almost happened
46:45; – David Gill’s exit from Man United & his view on how Man United have changed since his and Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure
56:48; – David Gill’s view on Man Utd’s debt issue under the glazers & player problems & leaks
1:03:00; – Does success mask issues and are Sir Jim Ratcliffe & David Brailsford the right people
1:09:10; – Quick-fire questions
1:12:28; – Outro
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE
FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk
FIVE UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/FIVEUK
FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK
FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk
Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5
Joel Beya Instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1
Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya
Joel Beya Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport
Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson Twitter/X: https://x.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson
#five #rioferdinand #exclusive #interview