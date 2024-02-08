David Gill Full Exclusive Interview: My Time As CEO At Manchester United | Ownership & Transfers

David Gill on his time as CEO at Manchester United! Dealing with players contracts, balancing the commercial and footballing side of the biggest club in the world, Manchester United! Today on FIVE we have a special episode as Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are joined by Ex Manchester United CEO David Gill! What does it take to be a great CEO at Manchester United! EX CEO David Gill gives you the insight on how he ran the club, top to bottom! How has Manchester United’s recruitment policy changed since David Gill and Sir Alex Ferguson passed on the torch! How can INEOS bring back Manchester United! Did David Gill ever get the famous Hair Dryer treatment from the boss, Sir Alex Ferguson! What drove Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill during their tenure at Manchester United! What were the leading factors that created an everlasting ambition to continued success and hunger!

0:00; – Intro

1:20; – David Gill’s feelings on his time at Man Utd

5:12;- How the commercial side of Man Utd affected the players & David Gill butting heads with figures at the club

13:35;- The process of deciding & completing transfers

19:44; – David Gill’s proudest moment whilst working at Man Utd

24:17; – Sir Alex Ferguson’s standout characteristics & him giving David Gill the hairdryer treatment

29:25; – Did Keane and Beckham both have to go

31:57;- Rio Ferdinand’s drugs ban and how it was dealt with

36:00; – First impressions on Ronaldo and the struggle to keep him

39:40; – The transfer of Robin van Persie & transfers that almost happened

46:45; – David Gill’s exit from Man United & his view on how Man United have changed since his and Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure

56:48; – David Gill’s view on Man Utd’s debt issue under the glazers & player problems & leaks

1:03:00; – Does success mask issues and are Sir Jim Ratcliffe & David Brailsford the right people

1:09:10; – Quick-fire questions

1:12:28; – Outro

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/FIVEUK

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

Joel Beya Instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya

Joel Beya Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter/X: https://x.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson

#five #rioferdinand #exclusive #interview