Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 12 February 2024

Skysports’s Monday Night Football coverage of Premier League football from Selhurst Park as Crystal Palace face Chelsea.

Skysports’s Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Monday Night Football (MNF) is a British television program that broadcasts live English football matches from the Premier League. It typically airs on Monday nights, with the kickoff time being 8 PM GMT.

Current Presenters:

Dave Jones: The main presenter of the show since 2010.

Jamie Carragher: A former Liverpool defender and current pundit.

Gary Neville: A former Manchester United defender and current pundit.

Roy Keane: A former Manchester United midfielder and current pundit.

Format:

The show starts with a preview of the upcoming match, followed by live coverage of the game. After the game, there is a post-match analysis with the pundits. The show also features interviews with players and managers.

Sky Sports Monday Night Football (MNF) is a British television program that broadcasts live English football matches from the Premier League. It typically airs on Monday nights, with the kickoff time being 8 PM GMT. The show has been running since 1992

Current Presenters:

Dave Jones: The main presenter of the show since 2010.

Jamie Carragher: A former Liverpool defender and current pundit.

Gary Neville: A former Manchester United defender and current pundit.

Roy Keane: A former Manchester United midfielder and current pundit.

Format:

The show starts with a preview of the upcoming match, followed by live coverage of the game. After the game, there is a post-match analysis with the pundits. The show also features interviews with players and managers.

Where to Watch:

Sky Sports Monday Night Football is available to watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. You can also watch highlights of the matches on the Sky Sports website and app.