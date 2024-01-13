Chelsea vs Fulham – Team news and starting line-up

Chelsea vs Fulham

Date: Saturday, January 13, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Chelsea are looking to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup, while Fulham are hoping to avoid relegation. Chelsea have a strong record at Stamford Bridge, and they will be looking to make it count against Fulham. Fulham have shown some promising signs in recent weeks, and they will be looking to cause Chelsea problems on the counter-attack. Chelsea are missing a number of key players, including Nicolas Jackson, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Reece James, and Romeo Lavia. Fulham are also missing a few players, including Adama Traore, Calvin Bassey, and Alex Iwobi.

Chelsea Injuries:

Nicolas Jackson (AFCON)

Wesley Fofana (knee)

Marc Cucurella (ankle)

Robert Sanchez (knee)

Trevoh Chalobah (thigh)

Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring)

Reece James (hamstring)

Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Chelsea Possible Starting Lineu:

Djordje Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher; Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja.

Fulham Injuries:

Adama Traore (thigh)

Calvin Bassey (Africa Cup of Nations)

Alex Iwobi (Africa Cup of Nations)

Fulham Possible Starting Lineup:

Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson; Tom Cairney, Joao Palhinha; Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Raul Jimenez.