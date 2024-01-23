Chelsea v Middlesbrough team news and possible starting line-up
The Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Middlesbrough .
Chelsea (0-1) agg Middlesbrough
Date: January 23, 2024
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
TV Channel and Live Streamig: Skysports
Chelsea Team News:
- Ben Chilwell has recovered from a long-term hamstring injury.
- Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Romeo Lavia are all injured and unavailable for selection.
Chelsea Possible Lineup:
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper: Djordje Petrovic
Defenders: Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill
Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez
Attacking midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling
Striker: Armando Broja.
Middlesbrough Team News:
- Darragh Lenihan, Tom Smith, Emmanuel Latte Lath, and Alex Bangura are all injured and unavailable for selection.
- Seny Dieng, Sam Silvera, and Riley McGree are all away on international duty.
Middlesbrough Possible Lineup:
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Goalkeeper: Joe Lumley
Defenders: Lukas Engel, Dael Fry, Matt Clarke, Luke Ayling
Midfielders: Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson
Attacking midfielders: Marcus Forss, Morgan Rogers, Isaiah Jones
Striker: Finn Azaz
