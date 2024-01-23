Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Chelsea FC Chelsea v Middlesbrough team news and possible starting line-up
Chelsea v Middlesbrough team news and possible starting line-up

The Carabao Cup semi-final second leg between Chelsea and Middlesbrough .

Chelsea (0-1) agg Middlesbrough

Date: January 23, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Kick-off: 20:00 GMT

TV Channel and Live Streamig: Skysports

 

Chelsea Team News:

POCHETTINO | Chelsea vs Middlesbrough Press Conference | Pre-match | 22/01/24 | Chelsea FC

  • Ben Chilwell has recovered from a long-term hamstring injury.
  • Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Romeo Lavia are all injured and unavailable for selection.

Chelsea Possible Lineup:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Djordje Petrovic

Defenders: Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez

Attacking midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling

Striker: Armando Broja.

Middlesbrough Team News:

  • Darragh Lenihan, Tom Smith, Emmanuel Latte Lath, and Alex Bangura are all injured and unavailable for selection.
  • Seny Dieng, Sam Silvera, and Riley McGree are all away on international duty.

Middlesbrough  Possible Lineup:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Joe Lumley

Defenders: Lukas Engel, Dael Fry, Matt Clarke, Luke Ayling

Midfielders: Hayden Hackney, Jonathan Howson

Attacking midfielders: Marcus Forss, Morgan Rogers, Isaiah Jones

Striker: Finn Azaz

Middlesbrough v Chelsea Carabao Cup Semi-Final extended highlights

