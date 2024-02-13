Champions League on CBS – 14 February 2024

Champions League on CBS: CBS broadcasts select Champions League matches live on the main network. These matches typically involve major European clubs or feature former players. This coverage includes pre-match show and post-match show airs on CBS Sports Network and features live look-ins, highlights, and analysis of all Champions League matches in a given broadcast window. It is hosted by Kate Abdo and features a panel of pundits, including former players like Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

Pre-match Show and post-match show from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Lazio face Bayern Munich at Stadio Olimpico. Bayern have won their last five Champions League games against Italian sides. Paris Saint-Germain host Real Sociedad at Parc des Princes. This is the first ever competitive meeting between these two sides.

The Champions League Today: A daily podcast hosted by Kate Abdo and CBS Sports soccer analysts, delivering news, in-depth discussions, and player/pundit interviews.

Written reports summarizing each match with quotes from players and managers. Champions League Highlights: Short video clips showcasing the most exciting moments from each match.

Champions League on Paramount+: Every single Champions League match is streamed live on Paramount+, CBS’s subscription service. Additionally, Paramount+ provides on-demand replays and highlights for all matches, allowing you to catch up or relive the action at your convenience.

The face of CBS’s UCL coverage is Kate Abdo, a renowned sports broadcaster known for her expertise, multilingualism, and engaging style. She leads both the CBS Sports Golazo Show and the Champions League on CBS program, adeptly guiding discussions and bringing expert analysis from the likes of Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

With its diverse programming and experienced presenters, CBS offers a compelling package for soccer fans eager to stay on top of all the action in the UEFA Champions League.