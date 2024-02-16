Champions League Fallout & Uniteds New Sporting Director? | Stick to Football EP 19

Welcome back to Stick to Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Jill Scott – the original show from the award-winning The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.

With Ian away in St Lucia and Jill back in the studio, the panel kick off the show with the reaction to the first round of the Champions League knock-out stages, where holders Manchester City beat FC Copenhagen whilst Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich lose to Lazio.

Gary, Jamie, Roy and Jill discuss whether any team can anyone stop Pep’s City, whether the Champions League has gone stale or not and how next season’s rule change could be beneficial to Europe’s elite competition.

As Manchester United have approached Newcastle United’s director of football Dan Ashworth, the team talk about what changes he could bring to Old Trafford if he decides to move and how important the off-the-field staff have on a modern football club.

Lastly we end on our Super 6 segment, has Gary pulled further ahead of Roy and who will they predict in the latest round of fixtures?

