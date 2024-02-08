“CELEBRATION POLICE IS FARCICAL” | Arsenal were criticised after over-celebrating Liverpool win

Arsenal defeated Liverpool this past weekend in the Premier League 3-1.

The Gunners moved back into title contention with the victory.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now second in the table.

Watch the latest Football Digest episode here: https://youtube.com/live/ZPxCIlRmlpM

Listen to the latest Football Digest episode here: https://pod.fo/e/21af6d

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #arsenal #arsenalfc #afc #mikelarteta #arteta #premierleague #pl #epl