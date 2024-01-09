Carabao Cup: Middlesbrough v Chelsea team news and possible starting line-up

Ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, Chelsea will be confident of securing a victory at the Riverside Stadium.

Chelsea Team News

Mauricio Pochettino Press Conference

The Blues have been in impressive form in recent weeks, winning their last five games in all competitions.

In the FA Cup third round on Saturday, they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Preston North End.

However, Chelsea will need to be wary of Middlesbrough, who are a tough side to beat at home.

The Championship side have won their last three games in a row and are unbeaten in their last seven at the Riverside Stadium.

Chelsea will also be without a number of key players for the game, including Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Trevoh Chalobah.

Despite these absentees, Chelsea still have a strong squad and should be able to get the job done against Middlesbrough.

Chelsea Possible starting line-up:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Đorđe Petrović

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill

Midfielders: Conor Gallagher, Enzo Fernández

Attackers: Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling

Forward: Armando Broja

Middlesbrough Team News

Michael Carrick Press Conference

The Championship side have been in good form in recent weeks, winning their last three games in a row. However, they will face a tough test against Chelsea, who are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

Middlesbrough will need to be at their best defensively to keep Chelsea at bay.They will also need to find a way to break down the Blues’ defense, which has been solid in recent weeks.

If Middlesbrough can do both of these things, they have a chance of causing an upset. Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Middlesbrough

Here is a more detailed look at the predicted lineup for Middlesbrough:

In goal, Joe Lumley is likely to continue between the sticks. The experienced goalkeeper has been in good form this season and is a reliable presence between the posts. Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Sol Bamba, and Marc Bola are likely to form a back four that will be tasked with keeping Chelsea at bay.

In midfield, Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson are expected to start in the middle. Crooks is a physical presence who will be looking to break up play, while Howson is a creative midfielder who will be looking to create chances for the forwards. Marcus Tavernier is likely to start on the right wing, with Duncan Watmore on the left.Josh Coburn is expected to lead the attack. Middlesbrough will be looking to use their home advantage to their advantage on Tuesday evening.

Middlesbrough Possible starting line-up:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Joe Lumley

Defenders: Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Sol Bamba, Marc Bola

Midfielders: Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson

Attackers: Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore, Josh Coburn