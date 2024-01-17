Bristol City v West Ham United Full Match – FA Cup | 16 January 2024

Bristol City v West Ham United – Full Coverage of the third-round replay, which takes place at Ashton Gate. The Championship outfit took a contingent of 9,000 fans to London Stadium for the original tie nine days ago, and put in a stirring performance to come back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw and earn tonight’s replay. For Hammers manager David Moyes, this is a rare managerial return to a ground he graced as a player having represented the Robins from 1985 to 1987, and he’ll be hoping to avoid an early exit from the competition