Brighton and Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview and Possible Line-up

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Date: Monday, January 22, 2024

Venue: Falmer Stadium, Brighton

TV Channel and Live Streaming: TNT Sports

Brighton & Hove Albion are on a four-match winning streak against Wolves and have outscored them 16-3 in that time. The Seagulls have also been in good form at home this season, winning five of their six matches at the Amex Stadium. Wolves have been unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and will be looking to extend that run against Brighton. However, they have struggled on the road this season, winning just two of their ten away games.

Brighton and Hove Albion Team News:

Injuries: Joel Veltman, Julio Enciso, Solly March (knee), Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati, Simon Adingra (thigh), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle).

Suspensions: None.

Possible Lineups:

GK: Jason Steele

RB: Pervis Estupinan

CB: Lewis Dunk

CB: Jan Paul van Hecke

LB: Jack Hinshelwood

CM: James Milner

CM: Pascal Groß

CM: Billy Gilmour

RW: Facundo Buonanotte

ST: Danny Welbeck

LW: João Pedro

Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News:

Injuries: Joao Gomes (suspended).

Suspensions: Hwang Hee-chan, Boubacar Traore, Rayan Ait-Nouri (international duty).

Possible Lineups: