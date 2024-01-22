Brighton and Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview and Possible Line-up
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Date: Monday, January 22, 2024
Venue: Falmer Stadium, Brighton
TV Channel and Live Streaming: TNT Sports
Brighton & Hove Albion are on a four-match winning streak against Wolves and have outscored them 16-3 in that time. The Seagulls have also been in good form at home this season, winning five of their six matches at the Amex Stadium. Wolves have been unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions and will be looking to extend that run against Brighton. However, they have struggled on the road this season, winning just two of their ten away games.
Brighton and Hove Albion Team News:
Check out De Zerbi’s Wolves Press Conference: Barco, Injury Update
-
Injuries: Joel Veltman, Julio Enciso, Solly March (knee), Tariq Lamptey, Ansu Fati, Simon Adingra (thigh), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle).
-
Suspensions: None.
Possible Lineups:
- GK: Jason Steele
- RB: Pervis Estupinan
- CB: Lewis Dunk
- CB: Jan Paul van Hecke
- LB: Jack Hinshelwood
- CM: James Milner
- CM: Pascal Groß
- CM: Billy Gilmour
- RW: Facundo Buonanotte
- ST: Danny Welbeck
- LW: João Pedro
Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News:
-
Injuries: Joao Gomes (suspended).
-
Suspensions: Hwang Hee-chan, Boubacar Traore, Rayan Ait-Nouri (international duty).
Possible Lineups:
- GK: José Sá
- RB: Nelson Semedo
- CB: Max Kilman
- CB: Craig Dawson
- LB: Toti Gomes
- CM: Hugo Bueno
- CM: Mario Lemina
- CM: Thomas Doyle
- LW: Pablo Sarabia
- ST: Pedro Neto
- RW: Matheus Cunha