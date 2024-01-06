Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – FA Cup | 5 January 2024 Previous Video Tony Bloom Interview | Top 10 Goal, January Transfer Window And Hopes For 2024 Next Video Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Full Match – FA Cup | 5 January 2024 Related videos icon Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley Full Match – FA Cup | 5 January 2024 169 icon02:35 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 54 icon02:10 Fulham v Rotherham United | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 42 icon01:57 Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 56 icon26:10 FA Cup Third Round – Preview Show | 5 January 2024 349 icon02:32 Crystal Palace v Everton | Key Moments | Third Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 164