Bradley Running The Show & The Art Of Shithousery | EP 77

Do referees subconsciously favour big clubs, particularly when they’re at home? How do we feel about players mocking each other’s celebrations? Why does Gary think things will definitely come good for Darwin Núñez?

Gary, Alan and Micah also sing the praises of Michael Olise and discuss whether Gareth Southgate should be looking to try and snap him up before he makes a senior international appearance for France.

————————————————————————————————————-

✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1

————————————————————————————————————-

🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball

————————————————————————————————————-

🗞️ Sign Up To The Newsletter Here: https://mailchi.mp/therestisfootball/trif

————————————————————————————————————-

📱 Follow Us On Socials:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/

Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball

————————————————————————————————————-

00:00 – Intro

00:11 – Liverpool Outclasses Chelsea

01:50 – Chelsea injuries (missing players)

02:20 – Van Dijk fouls

03:57 – Connor Bradley – Liverpool’s new Starboy?

07:38 – In praise of Darwin Nunez

11:20 – Micah debuts new word…

11:48 – Tottenham beats Brentford

13:52 – Richarlison’s growing confidence

16:26 – Business as usual for Man City

16:57 – Mattheus Nunes in brilliant form

18:13 – Who taught Micah his new favourite word?

19:00 – Newcastle beats Aston Villa away

19:46 – Legendary Newcastle fan

20:40 – Why Newcastle won/Fabian Schär

22:20 – Arsenal beats Nottingham

23:42 – Gabriel Jesus’ strengths

25:05 – Arsenal back in the title race?

25:40 – Eze and Olise steal the show

28:00 – Nigerian footballers are dominating

28:30 – Luton beats Sheffield/Adebayo’s hat-trick

30:11 – Ross Barkley

31:00 – Could Luton potentially stay up?

32:40 – Thank you/Outro