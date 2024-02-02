Bradley Running The Show & The Art Of Shithousery | EP 77

Do referees subconsciously favour big clubs, particularly when they’re at home? How do we feel about players mocking each other’s celebrations? Why does Gary think things will definitely come good for Darwin Núñez?
Gary, Alan and Micah also sing the praises of Michael Olise and discuss whether Gareth Southgate should be looking to try and snap him up before he makes a senior international appearance for France.
00:00 – Intro
00:11 – Liverpool Outclasses Chelsea
01:50 – Chelsea injuries (missing players)
02:20 – Van Dijk fouls
03:57 – Connor Bradley – Liverpool’s new Starboy?
07:38 – In praise of Darwin Nunez
11:20 – Micah debuts new word…
11:48 – Tottenham beats Brentford
13:52 – Richarlison’s growing confidence
16:26 – Business as usual for Man City
16:57 – Mattheus Nunes in brilliant form
18:13 – Who taught Micah his new favourite word?
19:00 – Newcastle beats Aston Villa away
19:46 – Legendary Newcastle fan
20:40 – Why Newcastle won/Fabian Schär
22:20 – Arsenal beats Nottingham
23:42 – Gabriel Jesus’ strengths
25:05 – Arsenal back in the title race?
25:40 – Eze and Olise steal the show
28:00 – Nigerian footballers are dominating
28:30 – Luton beats Sheffield/Adebayo’s hat-trick
30:11 – Ross Barkley
31:00 – Could Luton potentially stay up?
32:40 – Thank you/Outro