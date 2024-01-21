Bournemouth vs Liverpool preview and possible starting line-up

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Venue: Vitality Stadium

Referee: Kevin Friend

The upcoming Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool on Sunday, January 21, 2024, is shaping up to be a thrilling encounter between two teams in contrasting form. Liverpool, currently sitting atop the Premier League table, are riding a wave of momentum, having won their last six matches across all competitions. On the other hand, Bournemouth, currently in 12th place, have struggled to find consistency in their recent performances.

The midfield battle will likely be a key factor in determining the outcome of the match. Bournemouth will need to find a way to control the tempo and prevent Liverpool from dictating play, while Liverpool will look to exploit any gaps in Bournemouth’s midfield to create scoring opportunities.

In terms of predicted lineups, Bournemouth is likely to deploy a 4-3-3 formation, with Dominic Solanke leading the attack alongside Ryan Christie. Liverpool, on the other hand, is expected to line up in their familiar 4-3-3 formation, with Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz forming the attacking duo.

Team News:

Bournemouth: Tyler Adams, Adam Smith, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Fredericks, Darren Randolph, Dango Ouattara, Antoine Semenyo are injured for Bournemouth.

Liverpool: Thiago Alcantara, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai are injured for Liverpool. Unavailable: Salah (AFCON), Endo (Asian Cup)

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Tavernier, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke

Liverpool Possible starting line-up:

Alisson; Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Diaz

Recent Form:

Bournemouth: WWDLLW (Last 6 Matches in all competitions)

Liverpool: WWWWW (Last 6 Matches in all competitions)