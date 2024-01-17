Blackpool Vs Nottingham Forest Full Match – FA Cup | 17 January 2024

Watch full ma from Blackpool v Nottingham Forest in the third round replay of the Emirates FA Cup. Previous Video The Football Show – 17 January 2024 Next Video Messi vs Haaland, Brunos Freedom, FFP & De Bruyne Returns | Stick to Football EP 15 Related videos icon03:21 Blackpool v Nottingham Forest | Key Moments | Third Round Replay | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 11 icon03:14 Everton v Crystal Palace | Key Moments | Third Round Replay | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 12 icon04:22 Newport County Set Up United Clash! | Eastleigh 1-3 Newport County | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 7 icon Bristol City v West Ham United Full Match – FA Cup | 16 January 2024 291 icon Juventus vs Sassuolo Full Match – Serie A | 16 January 2024 266 icon02:26 Eastleigh v Newport County | Key Moments | Third Round Replay | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 87