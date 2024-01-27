Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham Full Match – FA Cup | 29 January 2024

Catch up Full match replay, goals and highlights from FA Cup of Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham Source 2 – 1st Half Source 2 – 2nd Half Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over| Previous Video Salernitana vs AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 29 January 2024 Next Video Vlahovic continues his scoring streak | Goal Collection | Round 22 | Serie A 2023/24 Related videos icon Salernitana vs AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 29 January 2024 43 icon01:38:37 FULL MATCH | Liverpool v Norwich City | Fourth Round | Emirates FA Cup 2023-24 323 icon Fiorentina vs Inter Full Match – Serie A | 28 January 2024 304 icon Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Full Match – LaLiga | 28 January 2024 203 icon BBC MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 28 January 2024 1.6K icon Newport County v Manchester United Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024 1.2K