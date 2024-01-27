BEST GOALS in January I Xavi, Moukoko, Palacios or…? – Goal of the Month!

Top-drawer dribbling, shooting and passing – the best Bundesliga goals of January ’24

From Xavi’s fantastic footwork to Moukoko’s solo effort or Palacios’ superb finish, the stars of Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig once again delivered in terms of stunning goals in January. Which one is your favourite? The choice is yours: vote for the Goal of the Month by hashtagging the name of the goalscorer in the comments!

