BBC Sportscene – 4 February 2024

Steven Thompson presents highlights from the day’s fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, including Aberdeen v Celtic, Rangers v Livingston, Dundee v Hearts

What is Sportscene?

BBC Sportscene is a Scottish football highlights programme broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC One Scotland. It covers all the major matches from the Scottish Premiership, as well as other Scottish football competitions and Scotland national team matches.

Broadcast schedule:

Saturdays and Sundays on BBC Scotland

Late night repeat on BBC One Scotland and also available to stream on iPlayer

Presenters:

Jonathan Sutherland (Saturdays)

Steven Thompson (Sundays)

Commentators:

Rob Maclean

Liam McLeod

Paul Mitchell

John Barnes

Alasdair Lamont