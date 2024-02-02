BBC Sportscene – 4 February 2024

Steven Thompson presents highlights from the day’s fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, including Aberdeen v Celtic, Rangers v Livingston, Dundee v Hearts
What is Sportscene?
BBC Sportscene is a Scottish football highlights programme broadcast on BBC Scotland and BBC One Scotland. It covers all the major matches from the Scottish Premiership, as well as other Scottish football competitions and Scotland national team matches.
Broadcast schedule:
Saturdays and Sundays on BBC Scotland
Late night repeat on BBC One Scotland and also available to stream on iPlayer
Presenters:
Jonathan Sutherland (Saturdays)
Steven Thompson (Sundays)
Commentators:
Rob Maclean
Liam McLeod
Paul Mitchell
John Barnes
Alasdair Lamont