BBC Sportscene – 23 January 2024

Extended highlights of Hibernian v Rangers and St Johnstone v Aberdeen. Previous Video EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – 25 January 2024 Next Video Intense Finishing Drills, Benrahma Backheel & Crunching Tackles | Inside Training | Rush Green Related videos icon EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – 25 January 2024 50 icon EFL Carabao Cup Highlights – 25 January 2024 35 icon Premier League Netbusters – 24 January 2024 428 icon Premier League Review – 23 January 2024 662 icon The Weekend Wrap – 22 January 2024 758 icon09:41 GOL SERIE A | Round 21 | Goal Collection | Serie A 2023/24 416