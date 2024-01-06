Home Cup Games FA Cup BBC Match of the Day MOTD – FA Cup 3rd Round Highlights | 7 January 2024

The best of the action from Sunday’s FA Cup third-round ties, featuring 14-time winners Arsenal’s clash with Premier League title rivals Liverpool. Arsenal won their record-extending 14th FA Cup in 2020, although they have failed to make it past the fourth round since, while Liverpool won an eighth FA Cup in 2022. You can also see what happened in the day’s other fixtures, with a place in the fourth-round draw awaiting the winners.

