BBC Match of the day MOTD – 20 January 2024

Highlights and reaction from the day’s two Premier League games as title-chasing Arsenal host Crystal Palace and Brentford take on Nottingham Forest. Arsenal had their Premier League winter break last weekend when many of the other title hopefuls were in action. Mikel Arteta’s side won the reverse fixture against Palace in August, thanks to a Martin Odegaard penalty, but they have only beaten the Eagles once in their past five meetings at the Emirates. Brentford could be bolstered by the return of their star man Ivan Toney, following the end of his eight-month ban for breaching betting rules. He scored the equaliser in last season’s corresponding fixture against Forest, with the Bees going on to win in stoppage time.