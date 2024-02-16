BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 17 February 2024

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the day’s Premier League matches, featuring all the main title contenders. Reigning champions Manchester City host Chelsea, with neutrals hoping for a repeat of the 4-4 thriller that took place at Stamford Bridge in November. Liverpool visit Brentford, while Arsenal make the trip north to face struggling Burnley. Aston Villa are at Fulham, and Tottenham host Wolves. In the day’s other games, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle face his former side Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest meet West Ham at the City Ground.