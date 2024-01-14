BBC Match of the Day MOTD -13 January 2024

Highlights of today’s two Premier League games, with Newcastle hosting Manchester City and Chelsea taking on west London rivals Fulham. Newcastle beat Manchester City in the EFL Cup in September, but the Magpies are winless in the last nine league meetings between the two sides. Fulham, meanwhile, have not won a top-flight match away to Chelsea since 1964 but will hope to capitalise on the Blues’ inconsistent form under head coach Mauricio Pochettino this season.