BBC Match Of The Day 2 MOTD2 – 4 Feburary 2024

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s four Premier League matches which is headlined by the blockbuster clash between title challengers Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates. The two sides played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in December, which Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta described as ‘one of the most intense I’ve witnessed in 20 years in this league’. They met again just weeks later in the third round of the FA Cup, with Liverpool emerging with the bragging rights following a 2-0 win. That result meant the Gunners have won just one of their last nine matches against the Reds, a record they will be desperate to improve on as the title race heads towards its final stretch. The other matches see Bournemouth take on Nottingham Forest, Chelsea host Wolves and West Ham bidding to do a rare double over Manchester United.

What is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2?

Match of the Day 2 is a Premier League football highlights programme shown on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The show is presented by Mark Chapman, with punditry from Shay Given and Danny Murphy.

When is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2 on?

It is a companion show to Match of the Day, usually broadcast on Sunday evenings, and features highlights of all the day’s games, whilst also showing the goals from the previous days action. Tis recent episode of Match of the Day 2 was broadcast on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch MOTD2 live on BBC One or BBC Two, or avalable to stream Match of the Day2 (MOTD2) afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.