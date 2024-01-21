BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 21 January 2024

Mark Chapman introduces action and analysis of the day’s Premier League games, as Liverpool make a seaside trip to Bournemouth and struggling Sheffield United meet West Ham. Bournemouth beat Liverpool for only the second time in the corresponding fixture last March, aided by Mo Salah’s penalty miss. However, the Reds won on the south coast in the EFL Cup in November and need three points to further their league title ambitions. Promoted Sheffield United also have an urgent need for points, having been in the relegation zone for most of the season, and are looking to reverse a run of three straight defeats against West Ham without scoring.