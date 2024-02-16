BBC Match Of The Day 2 MOTD2 – 18 February 2024

Mark Chapman introduces highlights from the day’s Premier League fixtures, which see Sheffield United host Brighton and Manchester United visit Luton Town. Three of the last four meetings between Sheffield United and Brighton have ended in 1-1 draws, including the fixture on the south coast in November. But the Blades will be desperate for three points in their battle to avoid relegation. Like Sheffield United, Luton Town were promoted from the Championship last season, and today they host Manchester United, who won the reverse fixture at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign.

What is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2?

Match of the Day 2 is a Premier League football highlights programme shown on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The show is presented by Mark Chapman, with punditry from Shay Given and Danny Murphy.

When is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2 on?

It is a companion show to Match of the Day, usually broadcast on Sunday evenings, and features highlights of all the day’s games, whilst also showing the goals from the previous days action. Tis recent episode of Match of the Day 2 was broadcast on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch MOTD2 live on BBC One or BBC Two, or avalable to stream Match of the Day2 (MOTD2) afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.