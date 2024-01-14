Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 -14 January 2024

Mark Chapman presents highlights of today’s two Premier League matches, with Everton hosting Aston Villa and Manchester United taking on Tottenham. Villa thrashed Everton 4-0 when the sides met in August, although the Toffees exacted a measure of revenge by knocking the Villans out of the EFL Cup a month later. Tottenham, meanwhile, will be hoping to complete a league double against Manchester United for the first time since the 1989/90 season. They beat United 2-0 in August. Mark and his guests will also look back at the goals and talking points from Saturday’s games.

