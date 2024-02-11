Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match Of The Day 2 MOTD2 – 11 February 2024

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring West Ham United v Arsenal at London Stadium and Aston Villa v Manchester United at Villa Park. West Ham claimed a shock 2-0 win when they met the Gunners at Emirates Stadium in December, and United came back from two goals down to defeat Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals

What is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2?

Match of the Day 2 is a Premier League football highlights programme shown on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The show is presented by Mark Chapman, with punditry from Shay Given and Danny Murphy.

When is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2 on?
It is a companion show to Match of the Day, usually broadcast on Sunday evenings, and features highlights of all the day’s games, whilst also showing the goals from the previous days action. Tis recent episode of Match of the Day 2 was broadcast on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch MOTD2 live on BBC One or BBC Two, or avalable to stream Match of the Day2 (MOTD2) afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

