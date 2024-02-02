BBC Match of Day MOTD – 4 Febuary 2024

Gary Lineker and guests being you all the goals, drama and reaction from the day’s five matches in the Premier League. Tottenham are at Goodison Park to take on an Everton side they have historically enjoyed a lot of success against. Spurs’ 2-1 victory in December was their thirtieth in the Premier League over the Toffees, more than they have recorded against any other club. Sean Dyche’s Everton, however, will be desperate to record a rare win over the north Londoners in their battle to avoid the drop. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace visit arch-rivals Brighton, Burnley host Fulham, Newcastle take on Luton and Sheffield United face Aston Villa.

Match of the Day! It’s a British institution, bringing football highlights to homes across the country since 1964.