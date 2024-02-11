BBC Match of Day MOTD – 10 February 2024

Mark Chapman and guests bring you all the goals, drama and reaction from a bumper day of Premier League action, featuring Tottenham’s clash with fellow European hopefuls Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton triumphed 4-2 in a thrilling contest when the two sides met earlier this season, although Tottenham have lost just once to the Seagulls at home in all competitions since 1981. In the day’s other six fixtures, reigning champions Manchester City host relegation-threatened Everton, title rivals Liverpool entertain Burnley, Fulham take on Bournemouth, Luton Town face fellow strugglers Sheffield United, Brentford travel to Wolves and Nottingham Forest play Newcastle United.

<a href=”https://mega.nz/file/Z2MBQKQa#j9ySbkc8MwLcmjVY5DOp2kO_xhz1kRc9DOzU6vhL0swhttps://vidhidepro.com/v/69t8uso17l4o” rel=”nofollow”>Source 3</a>

Watch is Match of the Day MOTD?

Match of the Day! It’s a British institution, bringing football highlights to homes across the country since 1964.