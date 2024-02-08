BBC Football Focus – 10 February 2024

Football Focus is a popular programme with football fans in the UK and around the world. It is a great way to get a preview of the weekend’s action and to hear expert analysis from some of the biggest names in the game. It is broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday lunchtimes during the football season, typically starting at 12:00 noon UK time.

On this week’s Football Focus there are interviews with Liverpool’s local lad Curtis Jones, Sheffield United’s loan star James McAtee and Arsenal captain Leah Williamson. Plus there’s a feature on Scottish Cup minnows Bonnyrigg Rose ahead of their tie at Neil Warnock’s Aberdeen, and a preview of the AFCON Final.