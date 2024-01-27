Aston Villa v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 30 January 2024

Catch up Full match replay, goals and highlights from Premier League of Aston Villa v Newcastle United Source 2 – 1st Half Source 2 – 2nd Half Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over| Previous Video Fulham v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 30 January 2024 Next Video Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 29 January 2024 Related videos icon Fulham v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 30 January 2024 29 icon Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 29 January 2024 56 icon35:51 The Rashford Dilemma & Alans Away-Day Euphoria | EP 75 181 icon01:01:04 Good Morning Transfers! Latest on Gallagher, Benzema, Nusa and more! 284 icon Salernitana vs AS Roma Full Match – Serie A | 29 January 2024 229 icon Blackburn Rovers v Wrexham Full Match – FA Cup | 29 January 2024 293