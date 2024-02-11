Catch up Full match replay from Premier League as Aston Villa face Manchester United . Manchester United (12-2-9) has won the past three meetings vs. Aston Villa (14-4-5) across all competitions after earning a 3-2 victory in Week 19, as Alejandro Garnacho notched a brace, while Rasmus Højlund scored the game-winner in the 82nd minute.
Aston Villa v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 11 February 2024
