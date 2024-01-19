Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City AS A CLUB, WE PUSH EACH OTHER | Pep Guardiola Interview

AS A CLUB, WE PUSH EACH OTHER | Pep Guardiola Interview

AS A CLUB, WE PUSH EACH OTHER | Pep Guardiola Interview
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Fantasy Show – 19 January 2024

Cancel

We sat down with the boss to discuss how he keeps his players motivated, Micah Hamilton, his relationship with Noel Gallagher and how he keeps on top of the latest clothing trends.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
In My Blood – Laura Woods & Bukayo Saka | Supporting Arsenal, Debut game, Champions League & more! 🔴

In My Blood – Laura Woods & Bukayo Saka | Supporting Arsenal, Debut game, Champions League & more! 🔴

Next Video
FANTASY SHOW-Week 13

Fantasy Show – 19 January 2024

Related videos

Top