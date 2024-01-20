Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – Team news and Possible Line-up | Premier League

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee Paul Tierney

Arsenal team news:

Gabriel Jesus: Expected to return from a knee injury. He trained with the team in Dubai during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp and is in contention to start the match.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Doubtful with a calf problem. He has not played since the Gunners’ loss to West Ham on December 28 and is being assessed ahead of the game.

Fabio Vieira: Could be in contention following two months out. He has been recovering from a muscle injury but is making good progress and could be available for selection.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Still unavailable despite returning to training after a hamstring issue. He is not yet fully fit and will not be involved in the match.

Jordan Ayew: At the Africa Cup of Nations. He will miss the game due to his participation in the tournament.