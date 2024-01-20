Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – Team news and Possible Line-up | Premier League
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace
Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024
Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
Referee Paul Tierney
Arsenal team news:
Gabriel Jesus: Expected to return from a knee injury. He trained with the team in Dubai during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp and is in contention to start the match.
Oleksandr Zinchenko: Doubtful with a calf problem. He has not played since the Gunners’ loss to West Ham on December 28 and is being assessed ahead of the game.
Fabio Vieira: Could be in contention following two months out. He has been recovering from a muscle injury but is making good progress and could be available for selection.
Crystal Palace team news:
Jeffrey Schlupp: Expected to be fit after a minor calf injury. He has been training with the team and is in line to start the match.
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi: Not yet ready to return from a hamstring issue. He is still recovering from the injury and will not be available for selection.
Jordan Ayew: At the Africa Cup of Nations. He will miss the game due to his participation in the tournament.
Michael Olise: Remains out with a muscle injury. He is not yet ready to return to action and will not be included in the squad.
Possible Line-up:
Arsenal Subs:
Subs from Ramsdale, Hein, Kiwior, Soares, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah, Walters
Doubtful Zinchenko (calf), Jesus (knee), Vieira (fitness)
Crystal Palace Subs:
Henderson, Matthews, Tomkins, Adaramola, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh, França, Mateta
Doubtful None