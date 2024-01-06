Arsenal v Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup| 7 January 2024

Join Gary Lineker and guests for comprehensive live coverage from the FA Cup third round as 14-time winners Arsenal take on title rivals and 2022 cup holders Liverpool. Arsenal’s tally is a competition record, while they have lifted the trophy seven times this century, including their most recent triumph in 2020, when they defeated Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley. Liverpool also defeated Chelsea when they won the FA Cup for the eighth time last May, while the Reds are the last side to defeat Arsenal in an FA Cup final. The Premier League rivals have met 17 times in this competition, with the Gunners winning all three meetings since losing the 2001 showpiece, including a third-round victory in 2007. Both teams, however, failed to make it past the fourth round last season – will a win against a top-flight rival prove to be the first step on the road to Wembley?