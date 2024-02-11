Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta post match conference – West Ham v Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta post match conference – West Ham v Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reviews their emphatic 6-0 win against West Ham United.

The Gunners were dominant in the game, and were deserving of their high margin of victory.

West Ham’s Champions League hopes fell with the defeat.

