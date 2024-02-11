Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta post match conference – West Ham v Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reviews their emphatic 6-0 win against West Ham United.

The Gunners were dominant in the game, and were deserving of their high margin of victory.

West Ham’s Champions League hopes fell with the defeat.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #arsenal #arsenalfc #afc #premierleague #pl #epl #mikelarteta #arteta