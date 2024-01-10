“Always Felt Loved Here” | Heskey on Houllier, Trophies & Fatherhood | We Are Liverpool Podcast

In this episode, Emile Heskey joins Peter McDowall & Jan Molby in S02. EP7 of the We Are Liverpool podcast. We take a look back of his entire Liverpool career, his rise at such a young age and what it’s like to be a father of children who also want to make it into professional football.

