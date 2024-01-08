All 114 Goals From 2023 | Liverpool FC | Long-range, Late Winners, Free-kicks!

Relive every Liverpool FC goal from 2023, starting with an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain header at Brentford, right through to Diogo Jota’s late strike against Burnley. Plus… a wonderful Darwin Nunez finish in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid, record-breaking goals from Mo Salah in the Premier League, a final ever LFC goal for Brazilian Roberto Firmino & many more!

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

🎄 Shop hundreds of EXCLUSIVE Liverpool FC gifts this Christmas! https://bit.ly/LFC_Xmas-2023

#Liverpool #LFC