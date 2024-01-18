Home Leagues Serie A A masterful free-kick from Vlahovic | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 20 | Serie A 2023/24

A masterful free-kick from Vlahovic | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 20 | Serie A 2023/24

A masterful free-kick from Vlahovic | Top 5 Goals by crypto.com | Round 20 | Serie A 2023/24
The best 5 goals from round 20 | Serie A 2023/24

1. Dusan Vlahovic | Juventus-Sassuolo 3-0 | 2-0 (37′)
2. Antonio Candreva | Napoli-Salernitana 2-1 | 0-1 (29’)
3. Theo Hernandez | Milan-Roma 3-1 | 3-1 (84’)
4. Marcus Thuram | Monza-Inter 1-5 | 1-5 (88’)
5. Charles De Ketelaere | Atalanta-Frosinone 5-0 | 3-0 (14’)

#TopGoals #cryptocom #SerieA

