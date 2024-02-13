11 GOALS! | Mansfield Town v Harrogate Town extended highlights

Subscribe to the channel for more of the best Official EFL videos! Previous Video UNBEATEN RUN ENDED! | Bristol City v Southampton extended highlights Next Video 12 CLEAR! | Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday extended highlights Related videos icon09:50 LATE WINNER! | Sutton United v Wrexham extended highlights 6 icon10:34 LAST GASP WINNER IN THRILLER! | Leyton Orient v Northampton extended highlights 5 icon10:39 UNBEATEN RUN ENDED! | Bristol City v Southampton extended highlights 4 icon10:16 12 CLEAR! | Leicester City v Sheffield Wednesday extended highlights 8 icon11:05 WHITES IN PROMOTION PLACES! | Swansea City v Leeds United extended highlights 24 icon10:00 LAST MINUTE WINNER! | Wrexham v Bradford City extended highlights 74